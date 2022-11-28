Lighting up the streets of Doha since the beginning of the World Cup, Last Mile street marshals have played a key role in guiding fans out of the stadiums and directing them to the city's four metro lines.

But owing to their unique approach to the role, these migrant workers -- many of whom are Kenyan-- have managed to turn a simple job into one of the tournament's most popular attractions.

"I am really excited about it because I am interacting with people from all walks of life, whom I have never met before, and I am really enjoying it", said Jerry Kipkoech.

Their enthusiasm has quickly seen them turn into firm fan favourites, and people are always willing to join in with the fun.

One Kenyan marshal's street performance went viral on the internet. He's now known simply as Metro Man.

"I am obsessed with this work because it is work and it is fun and interesting and I love it", said Abubakar Abbas, aka 'Metro Man'.

As the ultimate reward for his hard work, Metro Man was invited onto the pitch to warm up the crowd ahead of Friday's game between England and the USA, proving that anything is possible at this year's World Cup.