Slovenians back new law to prevent politicising public television

Slovenians have voted to prevent the government from appointing people to public television and news organisations.

More than 62% of voters gave their approval in the referendum, according to early results released on Sunday.

The vote came after complaints that Slovenia's press freedom rights had deteriorated under former populist prime minister Janez Janša.

Janša had accused Slovenia's national public broadcaster -- RTV -- of bias and had replaced some of the organisation's managers with his own relatives.

The former PM's party had called the referendum to try and block a new law against politicising public television, but voters decided to back the legislation.

Media groups have welcomed the referendum result, saying the law will protect RTV's "editorial independence".

The new law is now set to come into effect early next year.