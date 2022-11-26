English
Spain

Watch: Spanish volunteers start collection drive for food banks

By Euronews and AP
The food collection drive will finish on 6 December
The food collection drive will finish on 6 December   -   Copyright  Alvaro Barrientos/AP

Under the slogan 'Eating Should Not Be a Luxury', volunteers started the annual food donation drive for Spain's network of food banks.

Like in many other countries, people are struggling with food price increases and rampant inflation, caused in part by the war in Ukraine.

An investigation published in June 2022 by the University of Barcelona showed that 2.5 million Spanish homes did not have daily access to 'healthy and nutritious food'.

In last year’s donation drive, 4.5 million kilograms of food were distributed. It's hoped that this year they can surpass that level, before the collection ends on 6 December.

Click on the video above to see more.