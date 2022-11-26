English
Ukraine

Ukrainians in war-torn Donetsk region find shelter in famous monastery

By Euronews
Amidst the ruins of Bohorodychne, a previously peaceful and sleepy town in the north of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, one notable building is still standing.

The famous Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition monastery is now providing shelter for the residents who decided to stay in the town.

Russian strikes have destroyed much of the city's infrastructure. Even the monastery, with its hundreds of years of history, hasn't been spared.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.