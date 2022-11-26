Qatar World Cup 2022: A look ahead to Saturday's games

There are three European sides in action on Saturday: Poland, France and Denmark. But the most significant game of the day looks set to be Argentina v Mexico with the losing side crashing out of the competition, so both Latin American football powerhouses will be fighting for victory in Qatar on Saturday night.

Australia had won five straight before France routed the Socceroos 4-1 in their opening match.

Tunisia has lost just one of its last 10 matches but opened the World Cup with a goalless draw against Denmark.

Tunisia and Australia meet for just the third time in history, with the last match a 2-0 Tunisia victory in the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts after missing a penalty during the World Cup group C soccer match between Mexico and Poland Aijaz Rahi/AP

Poland attempted only six shots against Mexico and has now had six goalless draws in 35 World Cup matches.

For Poland, star Robert Lewandowski is struggling to find the net and hasn't scored in his four previous World Cup matches on 11 shots and a failed penalty in a 0-0 draw against Mexico.

Saudi Arabia has lost nine of its last 10 World Cup matches against European teams, included an 8-0 loss to Germany in 2002.

Saudi Arabia was an overwhelming underdog and pulled off the upset against Argentina, but will be the underdog again against Poland.

Denmark's Simon Kjaer goes for a header during the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia Petr David Josek/AP

France overcame a slew of injuries -- including the loss of striker and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema with a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament -- for an easy 4-1 defeat of Australia in its opening match.

A win for the defending World Cup champions against Denmark would push France through to the round of 16.

The victory over Australia made France the first reigning champion to win its opening World Cup match of a tournament since Brazil in 2006, but only four champions have won their opening two matches of a World Cup campaign.

France is trying to become the first team since Spain in 2010 to win six consecutive World Cup matches.