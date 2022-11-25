A barrage of missiles has struck the recently liberated city of Kherson killing four people and injuring at least 10 others, according to the Ukrainian army.

The latest attack marks an escalation of hostilities by Russian forces after they recently retreated from the southern city

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lashed out at Moscow, comparing the strikes to terror attacks.

"Almost every hour, I receive reports of strikes by the occupiers at Kherson and other communities of the region. Such terror began immediately after the Russian army was forced to flee from the Kherson region," he said.

"This is the revenge of those who lost. They do not know how to fight. The only thing they can still do is terrorise. Either energy terror, or artillery terror, or missile terror - that's all that Russia has stooped down to under its current leaders," stressed the Ukrainian President.

Missiles rained down in the Kyiv region as well. In Vyshgorod, a kindergarten and school were damaged in the Russian shelling.

In the capital, 60% of the population remains without power as winter sets in and temperatures drop to freezing.

Russian forces have targeted the country's energy infrastructure subjecting millions to emergency blackouts.

Hospitals in Kramatorsk have been forced to rely on generators to keep the lights on as they treat soldiers and civilians.