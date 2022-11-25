No rest for Kherson as Russia steps up its attacks

Russian shelling killed at least 15 civilians on Friday in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to local officials.

Although now back in Ukrainian hands, the city lies just kilometres away from the Russian front lines on the other side of the Dnieper river. It’s easily within range of Moscow’s artillery and rockets.

According to the governor of Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevych, heavy shelling in parts of the Kherson region has compelled authorities to transfer hospital patients to other areas.

Some children were taken to the southern city of Mykolayiv, while some psychiatric patients went to the Black Sea port of Odesa, Yanushevych wrote on Telegram.

