It was arguably Ukraine's greatest success in the war so far, earlier this month, the only provincial capital that Russia had captured since the invasion began in February, Kherson, was liberated.

Yet life remains hard here. Moscow’s forces are located only kilometres from the city, which remains easily within the reach of rocket and artillery fire.

Euronews’ Analise Borges travelled to the city to speak to residents living under bombardment. But as she found out, even conducting a quick interview is tricky in these challenging times.

