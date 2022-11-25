English
world news

Ukraine War: Kherson is free, but still under bombardment

By Euronews
Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.   -   Copyright  Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

It was arguably Ukraine's greatest success in the war so far, earlier this month, the only provincial capital that Russia had captured since the invasion began in February, Kherson, was liberated.

Yet life remains hard here. Moscow’s forces are located only kilometres from the city, which remains easily within the reach of rocket and artillery fire.

Euronews’ Analise Borges travelled to the city to speak to residents living under bombardment. But as she found out, even conducting a quick interview is tricky in these challenging times.

Click on the video above to watch her conversation with a local English teacher from the city.