European and world news anytime, anywhere?

Completely redesigned and simplified, this new version of the Euronews App offers an enhanced video experience and allows you to access quickly all the top European and World news stories.

You’ll easily find all the essential latest news at a glance, both in articles and videos:

A richer home page: our editorial selection, the most read and watched content

A new playlist mode for all videos: No Comment, a 10-minute news bulletin, all our series and magazines

Immediate access to the latest content published by the editorial teams, Live TV in 9 languages, all our videos and the main sections, via navigation in the footer

A "dark" mode to improve reading in low light

You can now download this new version on iOS or Android by clicking on the button below.

Don’t forget to share your comments and rate our new app in the App Store or on Google Play:

Euronews covers news and human stories to bring a comparative view of what’s happening in European countries. Catch the latest breaking news, watch the hot topics and world news in the Euronews app. Follow live streaming videos, live TV and VoD, top stories, headlines and various programmes on international news, Europe, politics, sport, finance, environment, tech and much more available in our different sections: My Europe, World, Business, Sport, Green, Next, Travel, Culture and Video.