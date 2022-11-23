Russian man jailed for 90 days in Norway for illegally flying drone

A Russian man has been sentenced to 90 days in prison for illegally flying a drone over southern Norway.

The 34-year-old suspect was found guilty of violating a ban on drones in Norway after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He had admitted to flying a drone to photograph landscapes and nature "on several occasions" in October but said he was unaware of the ban.

The court in Bergen heard how the 34-year-old had fled Russia and was the manager of a small travel agency.

According to Norwegian media, he was not suspected of espionage.

Several Russian citizens have recently been detained for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway, such as offshore oil and gas platforms.

Other NATO countries have also been on high alert for mysterious unmanned aircraft amid the Ukraine war.