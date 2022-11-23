Multiple deaths after gunman opens fire at Walmart store

A shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia on Tuesday night has resulted in "less than 10" dead, including the attacker, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the store in the city of Chesapeake around 10:15 pm local time (4:15 CET), police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, the spokesman said.

Police believe there was only one attacker, Kosinski added.

It is still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".

Chesapeake police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.