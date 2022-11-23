Kremlin on alert after Crimea hit by ‘drone attack'

The authorities in Russia-annexed Crimea claim to have repelled two drone attacks on the peninsula - one of which was reportedly targeting a power station.

Crimea was illegally annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014 and Kyiv has vowed to reclaim the territory.

Russian-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said: "Right now, our on-duty air defence forces are working... No civilian objects have been harmed, please remain calm."

Crimean officials have also slammed reports that residents are being evacuated. The head of the Republic of Crimea called it "fake news".

"Dear Crimeans, be guided only by verified official sources of information. Regarding the issues of mobilisation, and evacuation - trust only the information coming from me. Crimeans are never lied to. We will inform you in a timely and honest manner about any situation, even the most difficult and unpleasant," announced Sergey Aksyonov, Head of the Republic of Crimea.

An evacuation of recently liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv has begun but is being organised by the Ukrainian authorities.

This is due to fears that power and water cuts after Russian shelling will make winter unliveable in these areas.

As locals leave, Ukraine's government is warning the West of war fatigue, calling on the European Union to work on the ninth packet of sanctions against Russia.