Britain, France and Germany have condemned Iran’s expansion of its nuclear programme after the United Nations' atomic watchdog confirmed that the Islamic republic was further enriching uranium.

Tehran has announced it is now producing uranium at 60 per cent purity at its underground nuclear plant.

The country is already enriching to 60 per cent purity at another nuclear facility, meaning that supplies of the radioactive metal held in at least two facilities are now closer to weapons-grade 90 per cent purity.

Western powers say there is "no credible civilian justification” for Iran's enrichment programme.

The news is another blow to hopes of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which had capped the country's uranium enrichment in exchange for easing international sanctions.

The 'E3' governments which include the UK, France, and Germany said Iran was moving “well beyond” those limits set down in the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's foreign ministry on Monday dismissed the resolution as "politically motivated".

Indirect talks between Tehran and US President Joe Biden's administration to revive the 2015 accord have been at a stalemate since September, with both sides demanding more flexibility.