Soccer fans fight church-goers in Peru stadium land dispute
A group of evangelical Christians and the Alianza Lima soccer club are fighting over a swathe of land next to the Alejandro Villanueva stadium in Lima, where the club has set up installations used for storage and parking.
Early on Monday (September 10), hundreds of members of the religious group El Aposento Alto entered the buildings and painted over the club's emblems to set up a church, TV images showed.
Soccer fans chased and used sticks to hit members of the religious group, who wore matching shirts and construction hats and shouted "Christ lives!", according to the video footage.
At least one person was wounded and several were arrested, Gaston Rodriguez, a Lima police chief, told media gathered outside the stadium.