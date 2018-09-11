Saudi princess 'has €800,000 of jewellery stolen' from Ritz hotel in Paris

A royal from Saudi Arabia has claimed she had €800,000 of jewellery stolen from her bedroom at a chic Paris hotel, it’s emerged.

The woman, an unnamed princess, said the items were taken from the Ritz in Place Vendome, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Friday and the jewellery stolen was not in the bedroom’s safe at the time of the theft, she told police.

If confirmed it would be the second high-profile raid on the hotel this year after axe-bearing thieves stole jewellery from its lobby in January.

Police managed to catch three of them inside, and two others who escaped on a scooter ended up dropping a bag of their loot. All the jewels were eventually recovered.

The hotel was raided in January 2018, too.

Two years ago reality television star Kim Kardashian was the victim of a robbery 10 minutes' walk from the Ritz, which saw jewellery worth millions of euros stolen.

A spokesman for the Ritz declined to comment on the latest incident.