Northern Light display illuminates sky over Arctic Circle

The auroras could be seen lighting up the skies above the northern Finnish city of Rovaniemi just before midnight, and according to a local Northern Lights photographer, this was the best display of Auroras Borealis at the start of what will be a good season for aurora watching.

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are a result of electrically charged particles from the sun entering the Earth's atmosphere.

The phenomenon is known as Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the Northern Hemisphere and as Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, in the Southern Hemisphere.