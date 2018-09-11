BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Good Morning Europe

Migration remains major issue in Italy ahead of State Of The Union address

Now Reading:

Migration remains major issue in Italy ahead of State Of The Union address

Migration remains major issue in Italy ahead of State Of The Union address
Text size Aa Aa

There's only a day to go until Jean-Claude Juncker's final State Of The Union address as President of the European Commission.

One of the major issues the EU is currently faced with is migration.

It remains a major issue in Italy, especially since the current coalition came to power.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, promised during Italy's recent general election to take a tough stance against migration.

He resisted people from rescue ships such as the Aquarius from dismbarking onto Italian soil.

Mr Juncker is expected to address the issue tomorrow.