There's only a day to go until Jean-Claude Juncker's final State Of The Union address as President of the European Commission.
Migration remains major issue in Italy ahead of State Of The Union address
Now Reading:
Migration remains major issue in Italy ahead of State Of The Union address
One of the major issues the EU is currently faced with is migration.
It remains a major issue in Italy, especially since the current coalition came to power.
Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, promised during Italy's recent general election to take a tough stance against migration.
He resisted people from rescue ships such as the Aquarius from dismbarking onto Italian soil.
Mr Juncker is expected to address the issue tomorrow.