Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged foreign investors to come to Russia's Far East, saying it would open great perspectives for business. He was addressing delegates at the fourth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. He also urged them to look to the future and not the past:
China urges Russia to work to oppose protectionism
"We aim at creating the maximum comfortable conditions for capital inflow to the Russian Far East, for efficiency and the growth in scale of projects that are being implemented here."
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Russia and China should work together to oppose protectionism and what he called unilateral approaches to international problems:
"Under the current background of increasing changes in international structure and growing disability and uncertainty, it is more important for China and Russia to join our hands in maintaining the international justice and fairness as well as the world peace and stability."
Xi, whose country is locked in an escalating trade showdown with the United States, did not mention Washington directly, but said an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical climate made partnership between Russia and China even more important.