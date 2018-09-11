Best flight ever? Pilot orders 40 pizzas for passengers on diverted flight

Being stuck on a diverted aircraft is never fun. But what if that flight turned into an impromptu pizza party?

On Sept. 6, American Airlines Flight 2354 from Los Angeles to Dallas/Fort Worth was diverted to a small airport in Wichita Falls, Texas. Due to "severe thunderstorms that impacted" the northern part of the state, a spokesperson told TODAY Food, all 159 of the flight's passengers were forced to stay overnight in Wichita Falls until it was cleared to depart (again) for Dallas/Fort Worth the following morning.

As the large group grew weary, pilot Jeff Raines took it upon himself to calm the travelers' nerves and fill their bellies with Papa John's pizza.

"The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don't think I've seen this before," a man named Josh wrote in a post on Twitter along with a video accompanying the pilot's kind act. Josh is a family member of the pilot who works at the airport, People reported.

In the video, Raines is seen running from a car holding a large stack of pizzas and handing entire pies out to passengers.