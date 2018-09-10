Swing and run at the British Open Speedgolf Championships
The age-old sport of golf has undergone an athletic and modern makeover at the British Open Speedgolf championships on Sunday (September 9).
Professional and amateur golfers from all over the world gathered at the Piltdown Golf Club in Sussex, England, to take part.
Speedgolf is a variant of golf, with scores judged on the total shots taken as well as the amount of time taken to complete the entire 18-hole golf course.
Participants can use up to seven clubs which they carry by hand or in a bag and are allowed to putt with the flagstick in. Unsurprisingly there are no buggies involved.