Watch: Man arrested after dramatic car chase at Lyon Airport

A man has been arrested after a security breach at Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport in France.

Lyon police have confirmed the individual was driving a white car on Highway A43 from Bron towards the Lyon's major airport when he drove into security barriers on the highway. Police began to chase him as he drove past the security barriers and onto the runway of Terminal 1.

Some 20 police vehicles pursued the man which ended in his arrest. The individual has not been named.

Radio Télé Luxembourg has reported shots were fired by police at the scene.

Several flights were diverted to Marseille following the incident and the airport has confirmed flights have been suspended until further notice.

Euronews journalist Marcela Martínez is onboard one of the planes unable to take off due to the incident. The passengers were told an unidentified vehicle was on the runway and the police surrounded it. They are also told they would return to the terminal and disembark for security reasons.