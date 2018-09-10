The head of U.S. media giant CBS, Leslie Moonves, has resigned with immediate effect after allegations of sexual misconduct.
CBS chief resigns over latest sexual misconduct accusations
CBS had been investigating Moonves since allegations appeared in the New Yorker in July - and fresh accusations from six more women appeared on Sunday.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between the 1980s and early 2000s. Moonves has denied the allegations, calling them "appalling".
In a statement, CBS said a donation of just over 17 million euros will be made in support of the #MeToo movement.
The development comes at the same time as the announcement that a deal has been struck to end litigation against the majority CBS shareholder, Shari Redstone, and National Amusements Incorporated, for control of CBS.