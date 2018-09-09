Watch: North Korea marks 70th founding anniversary with massive military parade
North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its founding on Sunday (September 9) morning with a dramatic military parade, floats, and musical performances.
A sea of spectators watched the parade as tens of thousands goose-stepping soldiers and columns of tanks drove past a review stand where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took the salute.
Kim was joined at his special observer's balcony by Chinese senior politburo member Li Zhanshu, who is visiting as a special envoy representing President Xi Jinping.