The leader of a Colombian rebel group which refused the FARC ceasefire deal, has been reported killed in combat.
Leader of dissident rebel group reported killed in Colombia
TV pictures showed what appeared to be the body of Victor David Segura following fighting in the southwestern Narino province.
The Colombian president Ivan Duque announced that the guerilla known as "David" had been killed, saying he considered himself the leader of the United Guerrillas of the Pacific.
David led about 120 former FARC guerillas who remained in the jungle and continued fighting instead of accepting the 2016 peace deal: