Watch: NY Governor Cuomo and Hillary Clinton open new bridge

New York's governor on Friday opened the second span of the new Hudson River Bridge that bears his father's name, taking the opportunity to criticise President Donald Trump as being "obsessed" with building walls instead of bridges.

To open the bridge, Governor Andrew Cuomo drove a 1932 Packard convertible owned by Franklin D. Roosevelt when he was New York's governor.

The new bridge's first span opened last year, when the structure was named to honor Mario Cuomo, governor from 1983 to 1994, who died on 1 January, 2015.

Cuomo was joined by Hillary Clinton for the event that marked the completion of the nearly $4 billion Mario M. Cuomo Bridge as crews wrap up work on the second span.