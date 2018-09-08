For the very first time in Hungary a "Night of Football" has been organized among first and lower division clubs. Stadiums were open for fans in Budapest and around the country from the afternoon to almost midnight. The program began with teqball and X-box matches
Hungary's night of football
There were stadium ground tours, museum visits, and penalty shoot out competitions organized for fans.
Football darts and an old boys match added to the festive atmosphere
Actor Karoly Nemcsak had the idea for the event. He said he was inspired by legendary matches that took place between actors and journalists in the 60s and the he was very happy with the rich interactive programme organised by some 24 clubs.
Organiser David Borsi said that from the shares on social media they knew there’d been a huge attendance at the venues, with a lot of people visiting the stadiums for the clubs' various programs.
The event was closed with the traditional actors-journalists match in Budapest’s MTK stadium.