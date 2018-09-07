Religious sculptures in a third Spanish village have fallen prey to the hands of an amateur restorer. This time the crime was committed on three wooden figurines from the 15th and 16th centuries.
Third time's a charm? Spain has another 'disaster' art restoration job
Third time's a charm? Spain has another 'disaster' art restoration job
A woman living in Rañadoiro — a village in Asturias in northern Spain — believed the figurines needed a makeover, according to a local news website.
Specialists in art restoration of this kind of wood carvings told El Comercio that the result was “an absolute disaster.”
One of the sculptures represents Saint Anne — Virgin Mary’s mother — with Mary and child. The other one shows Saint Peter — one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus Christ — and the third is of the Virgin Mary with baby Jesus.
If this kind of incident rings a bell that’s because the same incident happened in 2012 with a restoration of a 19th-century fresco in a Spanish church that also went wayward and again this year with a 16th-century wood sculpture of Saint George.
According to El Comercio, the villager had obtained permission from the priest in charge of the chapel.
Pictures of the figures' post-makeover show the once wooded effigies painted in fuchsia, pistachio green, and Bordeaux red.
After Saint George was left with rosy cheeks and red-and-grey armour, the Spanish Association of Curators and Restorers (ACRE) denounced "the poor restoration standards that permanently damaged a jewel of the Navarro's heritage".