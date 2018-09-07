For 15 years, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau, 49, has been making the most of the high salinity in the Dead Sea to create sculptures.
The salty sculptures of the Dead Sea
Now Reading:
The salty sculptures of the Dead Sea
"Viktor Orbán is leading Hungary away from the rule of law, from our fundamental rights, from EU solidarity, from the EU project. He is using public funds to wage a massive propaganda campaign against the European Union, against free movement and against the rule of law."Viviane Reding Former Vice-President of the European Commision, responsible for Justice, Fundamental Rights and Citizenship
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"To share his final message, McCain chose a bipartisan duo, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to eulogize him at Washington’s National Cathedral today. They each denied him the presidency in 2000 and 2008, but McCain still respected them and their voices."Evan Siegfried Republican strategist and commentator
"The recent meeting between Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini – two favorite politicians of Steve Bannon - made big waves in the international media, creating widespread speculations that the two politicians will run a joint political platform and totally change the political landscape in Europe. Is it really going to happen? It is highly unlikely."Peter Krekó Director of Political Capital Institute, Budapest
"Viktor Orbán is leading Hungary away from the rule of law, from our fundamental rights, from EU solidarity, from the EU project. He is using public funds to wage a massive propaganda campaign against the European Union, against free movement and against the rule of law."Viviane Reding Former Vice-President of the European Commision, responsible for Justice, Fundamental Rights and Citizenship
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"To share his final message, McCain chose a bipartisan duo, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to eulogize him at Washington’s National Cathedral today. They each denied him the presidency in 2000 and 2008, but McCain still respected them and their voices."Evan Siegfried Republican strategist and commentator
"The recent meeting between Viktor Orbán and Matteo Salvini – two favorite politicians of Steve Bannon - made big waves in the international media, creating widespread speculations that the two politicians will run a joint political platform and totally change the political landscape in Europe. Is it really going to happen? It is highly unlikely."Peter Krekó Director of Political Capital Institute, Budapest
The salty sculptures of the Dead Sea
For 15 years, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau, 49, has been making the most of the high salinity in the Dead Sea to create sculptures.
The objects, held in place with with metal frames, include a ballet dancer's costume and shoes as well as musical instruments.
Landau is publishing a book and preparing an exhibition next year in the Museum Der Moderne in Rupertinum, Austria.