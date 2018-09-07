Irish fishermen have found antlers and a skull belonging to the now extinct great Irish elk.
Local fishermen find skull and antlers of extinct Great Irish Elk
Raymond McElroy and Charlie Coyle, both fishermen in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, found the remains of a great Irish elk in their eel net in Lough Neagh’s Toome Bay, said Ardboe Heritage, a gallery tied to a local heritage group.
Irish local media said the remains were more than a 10,500 years old and although it’s called the great Irish elk, the species roamed all over Europe and Russia. The last of the species died around 11,000 years ago, said a paper by the University of California Berkeley Museum of Paleontology.
They added the relic was technically a deer rather than an elk, but was the largest deer species ever recorded. It stood up to 2.1 metres at the shoulders with antlers spanning up to 3.65 metres.