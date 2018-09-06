The St George church in the Czech village of Lukova, features some unearthly sights.
Tourists' interest piqued by Czech 'ghost church'
With the church abandoned after World War 2 when ethnic German parishioners were expelled by the Czechs, art student Jakub Hadrava decided to fill it's pews with ghostly figures.
The sculptures were created from plaster casts of live models draped in white cloth. Hadrava called the work, "My Mind."
The site has become popular with travel bloggers and tourists and around 150 people visit on Saturday afternoons when the church is open to the public.