BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

More hopefuls make their bids to be Guinness World Record holders

Now Reading:

More hopefuls make their bids to be Guinness World Record holders

More hopefuls make their bids to be Guinness World Record holders
Text size Aa Aa

Guinness has released footage of contenders vying to be world record-holders.

In California, Betty Goedhart, at 85 officially the world's oldest trapezist, competes for a place in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

Other hopefuls include Elizabeth Bond, 31, from Winchester, England. She is a designer of knitting needles that measure approximately 4.42 meters in length.

And Tom Bagnall, 26, going for highest speed with a Reaction Kart at 112.29 mph in Staffordshire in the United Kingdom.

More about