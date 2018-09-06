Guinness has released footage of contenders vying to be world record-holders.
More hopefuls make their bids to be Guinness World Record holders
In California, Betty Goedhart, at 85 officially the world's oldest trapezist, competes for a place in the latest edition of Guinness World Records
Other hopefuls include Elizabeth Bond, 31, from Winchester, England. She is a designer of knitting needles that measure approximately 4.42 meters in length.
And Tom Bagnall, 26, going for highest speed with a Reaction Kart at 112.29 mph in Staffordshire in the United Kingdom.