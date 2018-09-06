Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live updates: Japan earthquake, UK Novichok latest and Brexit talks
UK Novichok: Britain will present its evidence on the nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, after two Russians were named and charged with the chemical attack.
Earthquake hits Japan: A powerful earthquake on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido caused a landslide that engulfed houses early on Thursday, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas.
Brexit meeting: The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is set to meet with British Brexit secretary Dominic Raab to discuss the UK's exit from the bloc. Barnier said the meeting aims to find common ground between the March guidelines and the Chequers plan with "a view to creating a new, ambitious partnership."
