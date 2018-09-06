If Brexit referendum was held tomorrow we could see a different result

If the Brexit referendum was held tomorrow, we could see a different result, a YouGov researcher said.

"If there was a referendum tomorrow our best estimates would be that 53% would vote to remain and 47% would vote to leave," said Chris Curtis, a political researcher at YouGov.

"So it has flipped to the other side at the moment, but that’s a very small number of people and if there was another referendum campaign it could switch back again,"

Brexit negotiations continue today with a meeting between UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier said in a tweet that he was looking forward to continue working on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

This comes after a heated Prime Minister's Questions in the UK Parliament yesterday, with MPs confronting Theresa May about the increasing likelihood of a 'no deal' scenario.

Curtis says that the number of people who say the government is currently handling Brexit well, is down to 15%.

"Most of the British public don’t know enough about the Brexit negotiations to know what a no-deal scenario would necessarily look like," he said.

"However what we know with quite a high degree of confidence, is that they are not particularly comfortable with how the Brexit negotiations are playing out so far,"