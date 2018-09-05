Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WellChild winners
On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulated the winners of the WellChild Awards 2018, honouring seriously ill children who have made remarkable achievements despite their medical hurdles.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the recipients at a pre-ceremony meeting at the Royal Lancaster London hotel.
Prince Harry, a patron of the charity, made a speech commending the courage of the children, their families, and those who care for them.