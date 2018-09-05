BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's fashion identity got revived

Reuters
Fashion has gone through a revolution in Ukraine in the last few years and now it is considered to have a more and more important role in representing Ukrainian identity.

These days the streets of Kiev are full of creativity and new designs as the Fashion Week turns each corner and even a train station into showrooms.

Click on the video above and take a look at the dynamic and colourful fashion designs, the works of Ukrainian designers such as Jean Gritsfeldt, who will present his collection during the Paris Fashion Week and Rouslan Bagibski, who has world celebrities, like Madonna among his clients.

Video: Solas Films Ltd

Music: Yevhen Chystiakov

