It didn't take long for Apple to have some company.
Amazon hits $1 trillion in market value a month after Apple
Now Reading:
Amazon hits $1 trillion in market value a month after Apple
@ Copyright :Drew Angerer Getty Images file
Amazon on Tuesday became only the second publicly traded U.S. company to reach a market value of $1 trillion, hitting the mark almost exactly a month after Apple became the first.
Amazon has emerged as one of the most dominant companies in the world, having become the leading ecommerce retailer as well as one of the leading cloud computing providers. The company has also become something of a corporate boogeyman, able to send shares in other companies spiraling if Amazon hints at entering their industries.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.