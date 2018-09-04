BREAKING NEWS

Trump warns Syria and Russia not be involved in anticipated Idlib assault

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to warn Russia and Iran not to get involved in an expected Syrian led attack on Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold.

Saying it would be a grave mistake.... The US President's warning comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister met with Syria's President Assad in Damascus.

Mr Trump wrote: "President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!"

