As a result of global warming, temperatures in the Alps have increased by 1.8 degrees in the past 70 years. Many researchers believe that in twenty years, many small glaciers will most certainly have disappeared.
Poorly armed in the battle against Alpine glacier retreat
As long as there is snow on the glacier, the glacier does not melt. From the moment the glacier is largely cleared of snow, it is the ice that melts.
The Rhone Glacier is protected by special white blankets, designed to deflect the sun light. The blankets do help, but many fear such protection measures are utterly inadequate.