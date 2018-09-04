Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live updates: Kavanaugh hearings, Merkel meets Juncker and Spain's 'stolen babies'
Kavanaugh hearings: Confirmation hearings are set to begin for US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh on July 9 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, but before he can assume the lifetime job on the nine-member court, the Republican-controlled Senate must vote to confirm him.
Merkel meets Juncker: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for a working lunch, in the first high-level European meeting since the summer break.
Spain's 'stolen babies': The trial will resume of an 85-year-old Spanish gynecologist accused of abducting a baby in 1969 and giving her away. Eduardo Vela is the first person to be prosecuted for the “stolen babies” scandal that affected thousands during General Francisco Franco’s rule.
