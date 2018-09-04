Japan: Typhoon Jebi has just made landfall in Tokushima prefecture
Typhoon Jebi has lashed down on Tokushima prefecture, bringing some of the most powerful winds and rainfall in decades.
The Meteorological Agency said the last time a typhoon hit with this level of intensity was 25 years ago.
There have been cancellations and delays to public transportation, while hundreds of thousands of people are under evacuation advisories in the city of Kobe and Osaka Prefecture.
Officials say the rains are bringing the possibility of landslides and flooding. Other advisories including some evacuation orders have been issued throughout western Japan.