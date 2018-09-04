Children in DRC begin to return to school after Ebola outbreak

Children in the Democratic Republic of Congo are starting to return to school following a regional Ebola outbreak, that has killed over 70 people so far.

UNICEF says there are some 250 schools in Ebola-affected health zones, but the majority of them are ready for the new school year.

Principals and teachers have been trained on Ebola prevention and how to teach children good hygiene practices to avoid the virus spreading.

"We are also putting in schools necessary prevention posters, information leaflets as well as hand washing units and laser thermometers, so that the health of the children can be monitored throughout the day," Said Yves Willemot, Head of Communications of UNICEF DRC.

However, there is still concern among parents and some children may not return to school.

“Access to education throughout the country in DRC is a challenge and obviously Ebola is adding a challenge but we are confident that in the coming days children will return to school in the Ebola-affected regions to the same extent, as they do in the rest of the country,” Willemot added.