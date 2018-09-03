What's on MEPs' minds as they head back to Brussels?

For MEPs from all over the European Union, the summer vacation is over and it's time to head back to business in Brussels.

Euronews caught up with some of them to find out their plans for the next semester.

What is on you to-do list?

"People, police officers, migration officers,border guards have the amount of information they need as quickly as possible." (Jeroen Lenaers, Dutch MEP, European Peoples Party)

"I want to balance work and life." (Edouard Martin, French MEP, Socialists and Democrats)

"We are very concerned about the situation of how we deal with refugees." (Karin Kadenbach Austrian MEP, Socialists and Democrats)

"To ensure we get the Brexit that I campaigned for and that the government does a proper negotiation and doesn't hand too many powers over to the European Union." (Steven Woolfe, British MEP, Non-attached Members)

Who would you recommend as your head boy and head girl?

"Nobody. I would like a new president." (Edouard Martin, French MEP, Socialists and Democrats)

"My political chairman Manfred Weber." (Jeroen Lenaers, Dutch MEP, European Peoples Party)

"I'm still a fan of Mr Schulz although he's not in the parliament right now." (Karin Kadenbach Austrian MEP, Socialists and Democrats)

Who would you put in detention?

"Florian Phillipot [a French National Front politician] - he's never here." (Edouard Martin, French MEP, Socialists and Democrats)

"If you put the whole of UKIP on detention. We won't miss them, they don't do anything here and they're really an annoyance. (Jeroen Lenaers, Dutch MEP, European Peoples Party)

"I would like to put [the EU's Brexit negotiator Guy] Verhofstadt in detention and I'd join him for a good couple of hours and have a negotiation on the way forward for Britain, Europe and the rest of the world. I think that would be fun." (Steven Woolfe, British MEP, Non-attached Members)