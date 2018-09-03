Watch: Jet suit pilot makes splash at Bournemouth Air Show
Two jet flier pilots set new records at Bournemouth Beach on Friday but not without a slight mishap as one pilot crashed into the water.
Gravity Industries' director of Flight Training, Dr Angelo Grubisic, broke the jet suit speed record after flying at 74 kilometres per hour.
Founder and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning flew the longest distance of 1.4 kilometres.
Grubisic took a very public splash in front of thousands who had gathered to watch the pilots.
He said the company is pushing the boundaries of what their technology can achieve.