Victoria Beckham re-creates Spice Girl look for hilarious video

Victoria Beckham may have vowed to never wear her famous Spice Girls catsuit again, but luckily for fans, she's gone back on her word in a big way.

In a hilarious new video for British Vogue, the fashion designer resurrects her slinky feline look from the Spice Girls' 1996 "Say You'll Be There" video — and has a grand time poking fun at her girl group past.

In the documentary-style video, called "Victoria Beckham: A Decade of Elegance," the magazine's editors prepare a photo shoot to celebrate 10 years of Beckham's cutting-edge designs.