Thousands gather in Venice to watch traditional regatta
Thousands of boating enthusiasts gathered in Venice on Sunday to watch the Regata Storica, a historical boat race held every year since the thirteenth century in the city's lagoon and Grand Canal.
The regatta draws the interest of thousands of tourists, as well as cheering crowds of local supporters.
It is the main event of the yearly calendar of the "Voga alla Veneta" races ("Venetian Rowing"), a unique discipline practised for centuries in the Venice Lagoon.
