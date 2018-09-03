Cincinnati has held its traditional "Ducky" event to raise money for children at risk of hunger.
Cincinnati holds Rubber Duck charity race
Cincinnati has held its traditional "Ducky" event to raise money for children at risk of hunger.
People buy rubber ducks, around 200,000 of which are dumped into the Ohio river to be raced downstream.
There are prizes for those whose ducks cross the finish line first, while the money raised goes to buying meals for children and families at risk of hunger.