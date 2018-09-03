BREAKING NEWS

Calls for unity in Chemnitz against Far Right

Church, politicans and musicans are making a concerted push back against the Far Right in the east German town of Chemnitz.

A concert calling for tolerance will take place there tonight.

It follows another turbulent weekend of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the town.

German Police are continuing to investigate who leaked an arrest warrant for an Iraqi suspect in a stabbing case a week ago to far-right groups. The disclosure led to violent protests.

The unauthorised disclosure has increased concerns of possible links between police and anti-migrant groups.

Journalist name • John Paul Ging

Video editor • John Paul Ging