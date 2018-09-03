A "ducky" Cincinnati tradition for a good cause
A rubber duck rally has been held in Cincinnati.
The event is an effort to raise money for children at risk of hunger. Every duck purchased provides 15 meals for a child or family in need.
Crews hoisted nearly 200-thousand rubber ducks in a semi trailer and dumped them off the purple people bridge where they formed a bobbling ribbon of yellow in the Ohio river's waters.
