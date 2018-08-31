BREAKING NEWS

Watch: Seal and butterfly play inter-species game at aquarium

Onlookers at Oregon Zoo in Portland, USA were treated to quite a spectacle when a seal became enamoured with a butterfly.

The butterfly fluttered its wings on the other side of the glass at the aquarium causing the seal to follow its every move.

Kaya, the three-year-old seal, caught the eye of dive safety officer Micah Reese who captured the inter-species interaction on camera.

Kaya was later introduced to other animals by the aquarium staff.

Additional sources • EVN