Blues and gospel diva Liz McComb explores the world of symphony orchestra

Blues and gospel diva Liz McComb is exploring the world of symphony orchestra. To commemorate that slavery started around 400 years ago in the USA, she wants to bring together the musical heritage of her ancestors, like blues, gospel and jazz, and blend it with that of classical music, a music genre rooted in white European culture.

Liz McComb will perform a mix of classics as well as her own songs at two concerts accompanied by a symphony orchestra in France in September. Euronews was there as she rehearsed for her new programme with the French L'Orchestre de l'Opera en Plein Air with conductor Nicolas Guiraud and pianist Cyril Barbessol.

"It’s interesting to bring this different universe of music together because blues (and) gospel are oral traditions. Jazz, soul, blues and gospel musicians improvise. Classical music musicians do not improvise. Classical music is written music and is passed on written. So, I find the confrontation of these two music worlds interesting," Nicolas Guiraud told Euronews.

ROOTS IN GOSPEL